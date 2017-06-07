Ondo APC chairman accuses Akeredolu of being behind party crisis – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Ondo APC chairman accuses Akeredolu of being behind party crisis
Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been accused by the 'suspended' chairman of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Isaacs Kekemeke of fueling the present crisis within the party. Akeredolu is also accused of being responsible …
Akeredolu behind Ondo APC crisis – Party ChairmanPremium Times
Ondo APC chair drags Akeredolu before party's zonal committeeVanguard
Rotimi Akeredolu : Residents of Ondo State commend gov and want more benefits of democracyPulse Nigeria
360Nobs.com –SaharaReporters.com –Guardian (blog) –Daily Post Nigeria
all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

