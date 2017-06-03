Akeredolu’s 100 days in office: Ondo APC fights dirty

Sequel to the vote of no confidence passed on the state chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr. Isaac Kekemeke, the political storm keeps rising, four months after the inauguration of Governor Akeredolu, to mark his 100 days in office.

Rising from its meeting in Akure, the State Executive Committee (SEC) of APC announced the suspension of Kekemeke, leaving his fate at the mercy of a 3-man committee to try him for some offences.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Abayomi Adesanya, who disclosed the decision of the SEC immediately after the meeting, the chairman ceases to be recognized as the head of the party’s executive.

Prior to the September 3 2016 governorship primary election of the party, the SEC had accused Kekemeke of maladministration, corruption, highhandedness and anti-party activities. Political analysts, who spoke with The Guardian, said it is a bad way for a ruling party to celebrate 100 days in office.

Thus, Adesanya said, in compliance with the Constitution of the APC, a 3-man disciplinary committee has been set up to investigate the former Chairman. The party ordered the Deputy Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin to act as the state chairman forthwith, pending the outcome of report of the 3-man disciplinary committee.

It listed the 3-man disciplinary committee to include: Adesanya as the chairman, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, as the Secretary and Rasheed Badmus as member.

But Kekemeke accused Adetimehin as being party to the conspiracy to sack him as the constitutionally elected party executive.

Kekemeke, who was a former Commissioner for Works, Attorney General and Secretary to the State Government, disclosed that a number of party stalwarts who worked for the success of APC in the last election, were alienated in the ruling party.

