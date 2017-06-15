Pages Navigation Menu

Akintola University faces tough test in funding – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 15, 2017


Akintola University faces tough test in funding
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) was established by the old Oyo State and when Osun State was carved out of Oyo, it became the inheritance of the two states. The new Oyo contributes 60 per cent to its subvention while Osun contributes …
