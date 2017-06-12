Akpeyi gets ripped for Uyo perfomance – SuperSport
SuperSport
Akpeyi gets ripped for Uyo perfomance
SuperSport
Ex-Super Eagle goalkeeper Emmanuel Babayaro has ripped into current Super Eagles goalkeeper giving him and failing grade for his performance against SouthAfrica in Uyo on Saturday. The Chippa United goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was the net-minder in …
'Inexperience, incompetence cost Nigeria dearly'
Nigeria v S/Africa: Babayaro Destroys Akpeyi, Calls for Enyeama's Return
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
