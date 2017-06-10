Akpeyi rates Bafana one of the best

Nigerian-born and Chippa United number 1 goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi believes Bafana Bafana is one of the best, and Nigera will need to be at their best to beat them in Uyo on Saturday (18h00 SA time).

Fireworks are expected in the opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, as has always been the case when the two teams meet.

“The majority of the players know each other as they have been playing together for a while now. Their recent results show that they are still one of the best,” said Akpeyi speaking to chippautdfc.co.za

Both teams have done well lately so it is going to be an interesting fixture.

Akpeyi adds that the focus for the current generation of the Super Eagles is to take back Nigeria to the top.

“We used to be the Pride of Africa, but we have not done well in recent years. Our focus is on doing well for the country, and take the Super Eagles to where they belong.

“We are going to give our all to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations 2019, after missing out on the last edition,”

Bafana Bafana though will be without Akepeyi’s Chippa United teammate, Diamond Thopola who missed out on Stuart Baxter’s squad.

Akpeyi had words of encouragement for his teammate; “Diamond Thopola is a hardworking player, and I am sure that is what took him to Bafana Bafana in the first place.

“I urge him to continue working hard, and never allow the ommission to pull him back. He will bounce back for sure as there are many games to be played,” added Akpeyi

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

