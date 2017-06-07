Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akwa Ibom gives traders 31-day ultimatum to reduce cost of foodstuffs

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Akwa Ibom, News | 0 comments

The Akwa Ibom State government has issued a 31-day ultimatum to traders to reduce the cost of foodstuff in the market across the state or face the dissolution of their market unions. The order was given in a letter issued to the various market unions by the Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Traders’ […]

Akwa Ibom gives traders 31-day ultimatum to reduce cost of foodstuffs

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.