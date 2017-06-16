Pages Navigation Menu

Akwa Ibom State University UTME Admission Cut-Off Point 2017/2018 Out.

This is to inform the general public especially that eligible UTME candidates must attain a cutoff point of 180 in JAMB UTME before being considered admission into the Akwa Ibom State University. We wish to state categorically that AKSU will not accept any candidate without a CBT score of at least 180 Candidates who sat …

