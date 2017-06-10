Akwa Utd salute Friday on VAT Goal Award

Akwa United’s camp is bubbling with excitement as the coaches, players and management staff of the club are falling over themselves to celebrate one of her own, the mercurial Ubong Friday whose sumptuous strike was voted Wonder Goal of the week on Matchday 21 by football fans.

Friday scored a spectacular goal from 30 yards against ABS on Matchday 21 at the Godswill Akpabio International stadium. The goal was nominated by League Management Company, LMC and was voted goal of the week on LMC’s website and Twitter Handle by football fans across the country.

Chairman of Akwa United FC, Elder Paul Bassey congratulated the Akwa Ibom born striker on his achievement and described the goal as world class.

As a reward, Ubong Friday will receive the sum of One Hundred and Fifty thousand Naira (150,000.00) from the sponsors of the Award with half of the money expected to be given out to any charity organisation of the player’s choice within Akwa Ibom State.

