Al-Makura orders demolition of illegal structures

NASARAWA State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has directed the commissioner for lands, works and housing to demolish illegal business centres and other structures in major towns. The governor, who gave the directive at the distribution of relief materials at the Government House, yesterday, said the recent demolition of Breeze FM, a private radio station, was […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

