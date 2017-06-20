Al-Makura tasks journalists on objective reportage

Nasarawa state Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has urged practicing journalists to be objective in their reportage in line with the ethics of the profession. The governor stated this while presenting 20 laptop computers to the leadership of the state council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, in fulfilment of his promise to the union […]

