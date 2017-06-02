Al-Mohannadi re-elected as ITTF vice president – Al-Bawaba
Al-Bawaba
Al-Mohannadi re-elected as ITTF vice president
Qatar Table Tennis Association President Khaleel al-Mohannadi (left) with ITTF President Thomas Weikert. (Photo: Gulf Times). Qatar Table Tennis Association President Khaleel al-Mohannadi has retained his post as vice president of the International …
Choudhary re-elected to ITTF board
