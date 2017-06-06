Pages Navigation Menu

‘Alakada Reloaded’ has made N50m in one week, says Toyin Abraham – TheCable

'Alakada Reloaded' has made N50m in one week, says Toyin Abraham
Comedy movie 'Alakada Reloaded' has grossed N50m in one week at the cinemas, says Toyin Abraham, actress and producer of the movie. Abraham said the reception of the movie by fans, even those in non-Yoruba speaking states, has been mind-blowing.

