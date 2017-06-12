Alampasu: ‘Unlucky’ Super Eagles Will Still Qualify For AFCON

By James Agberebi:

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf:

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Alampasu, has expressed confidence that the team will overcome the 2-0 defeat to Bafana Bafana of South Africa and qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Two second half goals from Tekole Rantie and substitute Percy Tau secured South Africa their first ever competitive win against Nigeria.

But Alampasu who was on the bench in the game, believes the defeat will will affect the Eagles chances of making it to the 2019 AFCON.

"I feel so bad because we preparaed for the game (against South Africa) for three weeks," Alampasu told Completesportsnigeria.com in Lagos.

"For me, the Eagles did well but it was hard luck on our side.

"We still have five games left so we just need to put our hands together and correct the mistakes we committed on Saturday. I believe we can still get 15 points. And apart from the 2019 AFCON, I am confident we will also qualify for the 2018 World Cup."

The 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner with the Golden Eaglets stated that he is not in a rush to become Super Eagles number one.

H added: "Becoming the number one for the Super Eagles, I believe it is a matter of time. And the fact that I have been getting invitation to the Super Eagles is a privilege for me. I still have to wait for time, I don't need to rush."

Alampasu who was on loan to Portuguese third-tier club FC Cesarense from Portuguese top flight club, Feirense, last season, says he does not know whether he will remain with his parent club or go out on loan again for next season.

"For now I don't know where I will be for next season, I still have to go back before anything can be decided."

