Alert: 1m jobs await Nigerians through outsourcing – Minister

By Gabriel Olawale

lagos—The Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu yesterday disclosed that the new area of outsourcing of human and material resources, has the capacity to grow the economy and create an estimated one million jobs if properly harnessed.

The minister spoke at this year’s edition of Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria, 2017 Expo in Lagos, which was the 6th in the series.

Shittu said that such potentials can however only be actualized through proper guidelines that would regulate the conduct of players and open-up the sub sector for business activities to flourish.

He said the need to actualise such desire informed the collaboration between the Federal Government and South Korea on e-Governance which was on its final laps.

“When approved, the collaboration will serve as the national working document to guide the process and setting global standards for any activity and provision of level playing field through a very focused policy, regulation and legal frame works of which along the line, business outsourcing opportunities will begin to emerge.

“Also in line with this, the Federal Government had launched three executive orders, one of which is on ease of doing business and the Ministry had inaugurated a committee to review the 2012 National ICT Policy which aimed at updating and capturing hitherto neglected areas such as the outsourcing and some recent developments in the sector.”

On his part, the President of AOPN, Dr. Austin Nweze said that Nigeria needs to learn from India which their economic as a country was in total mess in the 90’s but turned things around to the extent of now giving Africa grant.

He regretted that outsourcing only contributed about 1 percent to the Nigeria Gross Domestic Product while in countries like South Africa and Kenya it added up to 15 percent.

In his keynote address, Group Managing Director of Custodian and Allied Plc, Mr. Wole Oshin said that the turnaround of India economic was not a magic as they took certain step that help them achieved better result.

Present at yesterday’s event were; Mr Gbenga Adefaye, General Manager/ Editor-in-Chief, Vanguard Newspapers and Mrs Omasan Dudu, AGM Legal/Admin, Vanguard Media Ltd.

