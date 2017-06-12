Alexis Sanchez: Man City hope Arsenal will accept £50m bid

Former English Premier League champions Manchester City are hoping to make Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez their highest-paid player. But only if the Gunners are willing to let the Chilean leave for £50 million.

Sanchez, 28, is in the last year of his contract and has not committed his future to Arsenal who have offered a new lucrative deal.

The player is also being courted by Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich.

However, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has insisted he would not be selling the player and other top performers such as Mesut Ozil and Hector Bellerin. The latter is being linked with a move back to his boyhood club Barcelona.

Already, Man City have signed two players. The club completed the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica last Thursday while Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva signed from Monaco was the first high-profile signing by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

