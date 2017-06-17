Pages Navigation Menu

Rohr spies on Cameroon – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports


Vanguard

Rohr spies on Cameroon
Vanguard
The current form of Nigeria's Super Eagles' next competitive opponents, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will become apparent when the Central African country files out against Chile in a Group B FIFA Confederation Cup tie at Spartak Stadium, Moscow
