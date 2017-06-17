Rohr spies on Cameroon – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Rohr spies on Cameroon
Vanguard
The current form of Nigeria's Super Eagles' next competitive opponents, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will become apparent when the Central African country files out against Chile in a Group B FIFA Confederation Cup tie at Spartak Stadium, Moscow …
Confederations Cup news, gossip, Achilles the cat unveiled as animal oracle for 2017 tournament
Sanchez suffering from ankle injury, likely to miss Cameroon clash
Alexis Sanchez sprains ankle ahead of Chile's Confederations Cup opener
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!