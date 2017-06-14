Ali Nuhu: Clerics rejected Kano film village because they didn’t understand it – TheCable
Ali Nuhu: Clerics rejected Kano film village because they didn't understand it
TheCable
Ali Nuhu, 'Banana Island Ghost' actor, has said that the proposed film village in Kano state was rejected because many clerics didn't understand the idea behind it. The Nigerian government had announced plans to establish a N3 billion world-class film …
Ali Nuhu : "A lot of clergymen were against a film village because they didn't understand the idea behind it"
