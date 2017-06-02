All Our Number Plates Are About To Change – Check It Out

Oh lord, please don’t let this mean another wait at the traffic department.

A set of new number plate laws are set to take effect later this year, although the exact date has yet to be decided.

The Department of Transport’s strategy is to standardise all number plates in the country, with the laws forming part of the National Road Traffic Act.

Boring bit over – does this mean you can finally order your personalised “ON FLEEK” number plate? No, don’t be a doos.

Wheels24 spoke to advocate Jackie Nagtegaal, Law For All’s Managing director, and she answered some pressing questions:

When will the new plates come into effect?

Nagtegaal: “Originally devised in January 2015, the draft regulation amendments have been going back and forth due to public debate, it’s believed that South African motorists will have to comply with these rules in 2017.”

What is the proposed design for the number plates, and will all number plates have the same design?

According to the proposed changes, a legal South African number plate must feature the following: • A certified stamp of approval from the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS)

• South African National Flag on top left corner

• The name of the province under the South African flag

• Licence number and licence mark of the province

• Four-dimensional barcode with the QR code that contains the registration number of the manufacturer of blank number plates.

• The name of the province in which the vehicle is registered

• The sequence number on the bottom left of the number plate.

An example from Arrive Alive:

And about the same design:

Nagtegaal: “For the most part, yes, but different colours for the letters and figures will be used to differentiate between types of vehicles: Public transport vehicles – Black

Government vehicles – Red

Diplomatic vehicles – Green

Personal vehicles – Blue

That actually makes a bit of sense.

What about customised number plates?

According to Adv. Nagtegaal, personalised number plates will still be allowed but will have to conform to the regulations, and the lettering and figures will have to be in blue. What’s more, personalised number plates may not contain any vulgar or offensive language or symbols (only numbers and letters will be allowed). “Citizens will also be allowed to report any number plates they find offensive to their local metro police,” said Nagtegaal.

Will the new number plates be a once-off purchase for motorists?

Nagtegaal: “No. Much like renewing your licence disc every year and your driver’s licence every five years, you will also have to renew your number plate every five years.

What are your thoughts regarding the changes?

Nagtegaal: “There are some positives and negatives that have been highlighted since the changes were first mentioned. Many have praised the fact that a Member of Executive Council won’t have a say in what images will be featured on the plates because previously their influence resulted in the plates being difficult to read. “The aluminium plates will last longer and won’t burn as easily in the unfortunate event of an accident. However, because there is still a lot of confusion surrounding the new laws, we don’t know if there will be a fee for the renewal. Many South Africans are skeptical as there hasn’t been much transparency regarding payment, renewal fees and fines. “Whether or not the new number plate regulations will come into effect in 2017 is still a mystery, and leaving motorists in the dark is certainly not the way to go about this process, but, at this point, it’s better to have some idea of what will be expected when (if) the laws are implemented.”

So basically it’s turned into another farce, hasn’t it?

We’re going to fork out money for number plate renewal every five years, someone’s going to use it to live a lavish lifestyle, and TEABAG GP is still going to be on our roads.

Happy Friday.

[source:wheels24]

