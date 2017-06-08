Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged age falsification: Akure based lawyer urges AGF to investigate Ondo CJ

An Akure-based lawyer, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori has petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on the need to investigate allegations of age falsification leveled against the Acting Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Tayo Osoba. Emodamori has also filed a suit against alleged extension of the tenure of the Chief Judge at the […]

