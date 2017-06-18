Alleged bypass: We “ll resist attempts to undermine Osinbajo -Yoruba youths

*commend Buhari for his confidence in Acting President

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-The Yoruba Youths Council, YYC, an umbrella body of all Yoruba youths worldwide, has vowed to resist any attempt to undermine the authority of the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

This resolution of the youths followed reports that some government officials were bypassing the Acting President by taking files to recuperating President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by its President, Eric Oluwole and National Deputy Publicity Secretary, Segun Tomori on Sunday, the YYC frowned at the development, saying it was against the spirit and letters of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

The group however commended President Buhari for reportedly ordering the aides to take all documents back to the Acting President, stating it showed Buhari’s implicit confidence in his deputy.

The youth also stated that there would be severe consequences should anything untoward happened to Osinbajo, stressing that the case of late MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election who later died in detention years after were still fresh in their mind.

The statement read thus: “Our attention has been drawn to reports making rounds that some government officials tried to bypass the authority of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo by taking files to recuperating President Buhari in London.

“We commend President Buhari for standing by the constitution and directing that all files should be taken to the Acting President. The President, by this action has restated his implicit confidence in the leadership of Ag. President Osinbajo.

“It is obvious that the cabal and a tiny clique of power mongers are trying to frustrate the smooth running of government. We put them on notice that we will resist any attempt to undermine the authority of the Acting President.

“We also warn that nothing untoward must happen to the Acting President. The mysterious death of late M.K.O Abiola is still ever green. There will be severe consequences if similar circumstances repeat itself.

“We commend the exemplary leadership of Ag. President Osinbajo so far and ask him to continue to stir the ship of State as he deem fit. We are solidly behind him.

“While we continue to pray for the restoration to full health of Mr President, we urge cabinet members and all government officials to cooperate with the Acting President as he continues to work for Nigerians.

“We ask for the cooperation and support of all Nigerians for Prof Osinbajo as he strives to deliver the promises of the Buhari- led APC government.”

