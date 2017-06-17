Alleged N4.7b Debt: AMCON Seizes Multi-billion Naira Properties in Lagos, Ogun, UK – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Alleged N4.7b Debt: AMCON Seizes Multi-billion Naira Properties in Lagos, Ogun, UK
THISDAY Newspapers
Multi-billion naira properties belonging three property firms and eight others were yesterday, seized by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) following an alleged N4, 680,343,681.47 bank debts. The properties located in Lagos, Ogun and …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!