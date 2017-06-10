Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged N400m fraud: S-Court declines to stop Metuh's trial

Vanguard

Alleged N400m fraud: S-Court declines to stop Metuh's trial
Vanguard
Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, on Friday, failed to persuade the Supreme Court to stop further proceeding in the seven-count criminal charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, …
