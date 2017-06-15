Allegri Does Not See Verratti In Barcelona

Massimiliano Allegri believes Barcelona will not succeed in their attempts to sign Marco Verratti from PSG.

Verratti has been constantly linked with a move to Barcelona and after telling PSG he wants to leave, has fueled the comments.

However, Juventus boss, does not believe this is something that will happen at the French capital.

“He is a great player,” Allegri said to Corriere dello Sport. “He is a PSG player, though, and I think he will stay in Paris.”

