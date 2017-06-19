Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Allow rule of law in fight against corruption- Reps

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MEMBER of the House of Representatives, Samuel Onuigbo, has pleaded with the executive and other security agencies responsible for the fight against corruption to always allow the rule of law to prevail in the struggle to eliminate financial and economic crimes. The federal lawmaker said the fight might not be meaningful unless, observance of the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.