Aluko urges England U20 stars to play for Nigeria – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Aluko urges England U20 stars to play for Nigeria
Vanguard
Fulham FC striker Sone Aluko has urged Dominic Solanke, Fikayo Tomori, Sheyi Ojo, Ovie Ejaria, Josh Onomah and Ademola Lookman to switch their international allegiance from England to Nigeria. The six players, who are of Nigerian descent, recently …

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

