Alvaro Morata's move to Manchester United is close but there may be a slight delay
Independent.ie
Alvaro Morata's move to Manchester United is close but there may be a slight delay
Alvaro Morata's agent has been locked in talks with Real Madrid officials, as the fine details of the striker's move to Manchester United are being finalised. Agent Juanma Lopez has spent the last few hours at the Bernabéu, with the expectations rising …
