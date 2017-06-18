Alves Responds Angrily To Transfer Rumours

Dani Alves is infuriated with rumours linking him with an exit from Serie A champions , Juventus.

Reports have it Manchester City are closing in on bringing the former Barcelona defender to England.

But Alves appears to be unimpressed by the rumours, angrily responding to one Italian media company’s speculative tweet.

The Brazil international wrote: “Don’t spread sh*t, [Higuain] sent a video for me in a television programme. Don’t do your job badly, please.”

Alves has 12 months left on his contract in Italy.

The post Alves Responds Angrily To Transfer Rumours appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

