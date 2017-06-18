AMAA 2017…National Theatre misses opportunity to host Africa – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
AMAA 2017…National Theatre misses opportunity to host Africa
Guardian (blog)
If there's any structure in Lagos that distinctly portrays the city as a centre for arts and culture in Nigeria, it's the iconic National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos. Even with its current deplorable state, the monument still holds lots of memory and …
When African Designers Converged on Lagos
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!