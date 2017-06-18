AMAA 2017…National Theatre misses opportunity to host Africa

Guardian (blog)

If there's any structure in Lagos that distinctly portrays the city as a centre for arts and culture in Nigeria, it's the iconic National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos. Even with its current deplorable state, the monument still holds lots of memory and …

When African Designers Converged on Lagos THISDAY Newspapers



all 2 news articles »