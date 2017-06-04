We are not competing with AMVCA – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
We are not competing with AMVCA
Vanguard
AHEAD of the hosting of this year's edition of the prestigious Africa Movie Academy awards,AMAA, founder of the body, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, went down memory lane during the week, declaring that the transparency and integrity of AMAA jury members are …
AMAA to host free screening of eight movies for fans
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!