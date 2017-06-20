Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amaechi is angry I’m called Mr. Project — Wike – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Amaechi is angry I'm called Mr. Project — Wike
Nigeria Today
PORT HARCOURT—Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said his predecessor, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, who is now Minister of Transportation, was not happy that Rivers people had named him (Wike) Mr. Project. Have you read Trendiee Today?

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.