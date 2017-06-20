Amaechi is angry I’m called Mr. Project — Wike

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT—Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said his predecessor, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, who is now Minister of Transportation, was not happy that Rivers people had named him (Wike) Mr. Project.

Wike spoke yesterday on a radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, noting that his administration will continue to give special attention to project delivery in the state.

His words: “His (Amaechi) anger is that I have been given the name Mr Project. I came to serve the people and you are comparing your eight years with my two years.

“The immediate past administration abandoned projects by previous administrations. But we chose to complete projects that they abandoned; that will positively impact the lives of our people.

“We inherited N14.7 billion as salaries and pensions from the Amaechi administration, which we cleared. N23.2 billion loan from a bank was also inherited and cleared by us.

“An agriculture loan obtained by that admi-nistration was cleared by my administration.”

He said that his government had also commenced work on fresh projects in the state with some completed.

