Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RIVERS: Amaechi, Abe battle for APC’s soul – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

RIVERS: Amaechi, Abe battle for APC's soul
Vanguard
WILL the Minister of Transportation and leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi destroy his party or build it to victory in 2019? Rotimi Amaechi and Magnus Abe. This has been the question on many lips since …
Wike cautions against fifth columnists over Arewa youths' quit notice to IgboGuardian (blog)
Wike: Commissioners, LG Chairmen Paid Amaechi's Wife MonthlyTHISDAY Newspapers
Amaechi angry at my 'Mr Project' nickname – WikeYNaija
The Nation Newspaper
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.