Wall Street is bailing on its one-time retail darling Costco after Amazon's deal for Whole Foods
CNBC
Wall Street is bailing on its one-time retail darling Costco after Amazon's deal for Whole Foods
CNBC
Deutsche Bank says Costco will face increasing competition from Amazon after its deal to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion. The firm downgrades its rating for Costco to hold from buy. This is the second downgrade by a major Wall Street analyst …
