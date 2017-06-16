Amazon goes all-in on physical stores, buys Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion

Amazon and Whole Foods Market announced a merger agreement by which Amazon will buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. Whole Foods CEO, Austin, Texas headquarters, and brand and store names will remain the same.

