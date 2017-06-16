Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amazon goes all-in on physical stores, buys Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Amazon and Whole Foods Market announced a merger agreement by which Amazon will buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. Whole Foods CEO, Austin, Texas headquarters, and brand and store names will remain the same.

The post Amazon goes all-in on physical stores, buys Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.