Amazon picking up the Slack? – report – Computer Business Review

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Amazon picking up the Slack? – report
Computer Business Review
The collaboration software startup Slack Technologies has attracted the attention of major technology companies including Amazon.com, according to reports from Bloomberg. The possible $9 billion deal is pure speculation at the moment, with neither …

