Ambassador Ogah condemns Bello-Melaye fracas
FOUNDER of Ambassador Tony Ogah Peace Foundation, Mr. Tony Ogah, has called on Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, to amicably resolve their differences to enable the people of the state enjoy dividends of democracy which he said is the right of the citizens. The […]
