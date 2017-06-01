Ambode Inaugurates More Free WiFi Spots in Lagos

Emma Okonji

Two weeks after the inauguration of Ndubuisi Kanu free WiFi spot in Alausa, Ikeja, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has inaugurated the Muri-Okunola Park in Victoria Island, with the view to making the citizenry of Lagos more informed about government policies and projects, especially what is happening around the world and Nigeria in participar.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Free Wi-Fi/Internet access in commemoration of 50the anniversary of the creation of the state, Ambode said the initiative would be extended to other parks and gardens of the state to further enhance social and leisure activities in the state.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Olufemi Odubiyi, restated the present administration’s commitment to make the state livable for all and sundry through various programmes and projects.

He said parks and gardens were established to provide conducive environment for recreation and relaxation activities, adding that members of the public could relax and enjoy the recreational facilities in these parks, as it is now possible to access their mails, browse the internet and search on their tablets, smart phones and laptops via a reliable public Wi-Fi at the parks.

According to the governor, “One cannot underestimate the importance of internet access in our daily activities, as this is an enabler in modern society and the efforts of this administration in providing free Wi-Fi is to make the state work for all and sundry.”

He pointed out that one of the biggest benefits of offering free Wi-Fi was that it would provide new ways for the public to enhance social and leisure activities and as such encourage more patronage to the parks.

While promising to provide free public Wi-Fi in other parks and gardens spread across the state, he urged members of the public to take good advantage of the facilities.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

