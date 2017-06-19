Ambode Restates Commitment To Inclusive Governance

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has restated his commitment to inclusive governance, saying his administration will always strive to involve and carry along in the state affairs, all religious groups, irrespective of affiliations, denominations and interests.

The governor in his Ramadan good will message said in continuation of the administration’s policy of identifying with Lagos citizens during religious activities and festivals said plans have been concluded by his family to celebrate Eid-il-Fitri with Muslims in the State, by hosting devotees to “Eid-il-Fitri Get Together” in a designated center in each of the 20 Local Government Areas.

To this end, all Muslims in Lagos, after observing their Eid-il-Fitri prayers on Sunday 25th June, 2017 subjected to sighting of the Moon signaling the end of holy month of Ramadan are enjoined to attend the get-together at a centre that falls within the respective Local Government or Local Council Development Areas.

It will be recalled that at end of every Ramadan, the First Family in the State, had been hosting Muslims to Eid-il Fitri get-together, in the state House, Ikeja, but the governor decided to decentralize the hosting ceremony to the grassroots, to cover all 20 Local Government Areas, to enable as many Lagosian Muslims as possible get involved and be part of the celebration.

Ambode, while extending special greetings to fasting Muslims, remarks that occasions like this, gives his administration the opportunity to reach out and venerate with Muslims, Christians and other faith-based devotees during their respective special and holy days.

According to him, the state’s participation, identification and involvement during religious festivals is another ways of projecting hospitality, concord and love that Lagosians are noted for.

He enjoins all Lagosians to keep on praying for the state and continue to celebrate one another’s differences so as to strengthen their cherished unity

The post Ambode Restates Commitment To Inclusive Governance appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

