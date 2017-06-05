Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambode suspends transport unionism in Oshodi over killing of NURTW chieftain

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government has suspended transport unionism in Oshodi, a Lagos suburb. This came on the heels of the murder of a popular union leader, Rasaq Bello, aka Hamburger. The suspension order was disclosed at a press briefing on Monday by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Anofiu Elegushi. Hamburger was the Chairman […]

The post Ambode suspends transport unionism in Oshodi over killing of NURTW chieftain appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.