Ambode to Attend NDDIS 2017

Godbless Eduviere

Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has joined the list of government officials who will attend the fourth Nigerian Direct Diaspora Investment Summit (NDDIS) in London on July 13 and 14. Put together to help Nigerians in the Diaspora connect with the country and enable them set up their businesses in Nigeria, NDDIS is aimed at mobilising a very resourceful but silent business class. It is also an opportunity to identify potential sources of finance, technology and technical skills that could boost the promotion and stimulation of enterprise and the creation of jobs in Nigeria.

Being organised for the fourth time, NDDIS 2017 is focusing on developing the government’s plans to diversify the Nigerian economy and end the dependency on oil. As part of this drive, the likes of Governor Ambode, Senator Lanre Tejuosho and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Diaspora Affairs have all agreed to address the two-day summit.

NDDIS chairman, Chief Bimbo Afolayan, said: “We are delighted to have had several prominent government functionaries agree to attend. However, we are not relenting in our efforts to attract more and we are expecting at least five state governors, the heads of several parastatals and representatives of the private sector. “Even the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said he may attend subject to the dictates of his schedule.” It is believed that Solid Minerals Minister and former Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi is also considering attending the event to woo investors into the solid minerals sector. About four other governors are also considering making the trip to attend the event and exploit the investment opportunities NDDIS offers. Taking place at the School of Oriental Studies in Central London on July 13 and 14, NDDIS has identified 250 existing Diaspora businesses that will like to set up their models in Nigeria to provide employment. Among those supporting the summit are UK Trade and Investment, the Business Council for Africa, the British African Business Alliance and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

