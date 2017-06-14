Ambode’s wife seeks women empowerment, capacity devt

WIFE of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has admonished women on the need to seek economic empowerment, noting that empowerment will guarantee stable income, which will help them to be focused and committed to their most cherished ideals.

Ambode stated this at the recently concluded All Sisters Regional Conference of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Region 19, Ogba Lagos, with the theme, “Occupy Till I come”. She advised women not to entirely depend on their husbands for survival, noting that having sustainable source of income will also make them better Christians. “While we occupy, it is important that we get economic empowerment. Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor advice, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest”. She urged the women, as true children of God, “to occupy till He comes so that when He finally arrives, we will not be found wanting like the servants that buried his talent”.

In her remarks, Wife of Pastor in Charge of Region 19, Pastor Helen Oyitso, said the programme was aimed at refocusing the women as individuals and as a group while also listing topics considered during the conference to include Occupy in the home front, Occupy in the work place, Occupy in the market place, Medical Screening, and Mission Support.

