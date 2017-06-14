Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambrose Alli University 2016/2017 Part-Time Matriculation Ceremony Scheduled.

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma hereby invite the general public and t university community to the 11th Matriculation Ceremony of the 2016/2017 Part-time students which is scheduled as follows: Date: Friday 16th June 2017 Time: 10am prompt Venue: New Lecture Theatre (Emaudo Annex) All guest are expected to be seated by 9am. All matriculating students of …

The post Ambrose Alli University 2016/2017 Part-Time Matriculation Ceremony Scheduled. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.