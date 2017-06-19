Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AMCON Says Debtors Are Economic Saboteurs – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

AMCON Says Debtors Are Economic Saboteurs
Leadership Newspapers
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has described debtors of the corporation as economic saboteurs and should be made to fulfill their obligations for economic growth. The corporation described as unacceptable the way economy was …
Reps foreclose acquisition of new debt by AMCONDaily Trust
350 businessmen owe banks N2.5tr – AMCONThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.