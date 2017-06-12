Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arik Air Moves To Offset Debts, Woos Foreign Investors – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Arik Air Moves To Offset Debts, Woos Foreign Investors
Leadership Newspapers
Fresh facts have emerged on possible return to life of Arik Air which was taken over in February 8th this year by the government which handed over the embattled airline to the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to manage due to the …
AMCON stopped buying bad loans to discourage corporate rascality—KureVanguard
Arik shareholders in talks with foreign investor to offset debtsThe News
Carriers'capacity dips by 60% on regional, int'l routesThe Nation Newspaper
Nigeria Today
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.