Ameachi, Abe crisis will destroy APC in Rivers, Frank warns

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

DEPUTY National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank at the weekend warned that the intra-party rift between Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and the Senator representing Rivers South-east Senatorial District, Magnus Abe, over 2019 governorship ambition may destroy APC in the state. He also warned the concern parties to leave […]

