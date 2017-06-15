Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘American Crime Story’: Assassination of Gianni Versace To Air Before Story On Katrina – Konbini

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Konbini

'American Crime Story': Assassination of Gianni Versace To Air Before Story On Katrina
Konbini
Initially, the season of American Crime Story to follow The People VS O.J. Simpson would have been the one about Hurricane Katrina, and then the one after that would have been the one dealing with the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace.
American Crime Story shuffles The Assassination of Gianni Versace and KatrinaFlickering Myth (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.