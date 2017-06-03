Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

American Private Jet Service claim Dammy Krane booked a Flight with Fake Credit Cards

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Another revelation has come to light in the ongoing Dammy Krane saga as American Private Jet Service, Tap Jets have come out to claim responsibility for handing the singer over to the police. Revealing this via the company’s official twitter account, they tweeted: Yesterday @dammy_krane booked @TapJets flight using stolen credit card numbers. Our policy is […]

The post American Private Jet Service claim Dammy Krane booked a Flight with Fake Credit Cards appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.