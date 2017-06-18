American Singer Jason Derulo Debuts On Coke Studio Africa

By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

Coke Studio Africa has confirmed mega platinum star, Jason Derulo, as the show’s guest star this year. The artiste is set to feature on a special episode themed: the ‘Global Fusion Edition!’ The American Pop/R&B singer and dancer who is currently riding high with his latest banger, ‘Swalla’, is expected to jet into Nairobi, Kenya this week (June 2017) to participate in the recording of Coca-Cola’s flagship African music show.

During his time at Coke Studio, the new-school, multitalented creative giant who has sold over 50 million singles and impressively achieved 11 platinum singles including ‘Wiggle’, ‘Whatcha Say’, ‘Talk Dirty’, ‘It Girl’, ‘In My Head’, ‘Trumpets’ and ‘Marry Me’, will meet and work with 11 talented African Stars. They include Dela (Kenya), Rayvanny (Tanzania), Bebe Cool (Uganda), Mr. Bow (Mozambique), Falz (Nigeria) and others.

Ahead of his anticipated arrival to feature in the special Coke Studio episode dubbed ‘Global Fusion Edition,’ Jason says, “I am excited to be part of Coke Studio Africa – 2017. I can’t wait to arrive in Nairobi to meet and make great music with the African super stars,” adding, “I am also looking forward to lend all my expertise, learn and exchange ideas with the African artistes, producers and the show’s creators as I discover what they have to offer.”

The post American Singer Jason Derulo Debuts On Coke Studio Africa appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

