American Singer, Omarion Dances To Davido’s “IF” In Kenya [Watch Video]

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American RnB singer-songwriter and actor, Omari Ishmael Grandberry popularly known as Omarion was caught on camera vibing to DMW boss, Davido‘s hit track “IF“. The 32-year-old ‘bump bump’ crooner arrived Nairobi yesterday for the Afro Pop Festival which was held at the Ngong racecourse waterfront. He was also seen embracing the African culture enthusiastically… Watch …

