American Singer, Omarion Dances To Davido’s “IF” In Kenya [Watch Video]

American RnB singer-songwriter and actor, Omari Ishmael Grandberry popularly known as Omarion was caught on camera vibing to DMW boss, Davido‘s hit track “IF“. The 32-year-old ‘bump bump’ crooner arrived Nairobi yesterday for the Afro Pop Festival which was held at the Ngong racecourse waterfront. He was also seen embracing the African culture enthusiastically… Watch …

The post American Singer, Omarion Dances To Davido’s “IF” In Kenya [Watch Video] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

