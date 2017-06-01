Amezon Boys Win MRS Kids Cup, N350k

The fifth edition of the MRS Kids Cup football competition came to an end with Amezon Boys of Ikoyi emerging the champions after beating Oluyole Babes of Ayobo 2-1 in the final on Wednesday.

At the colourful event held at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos Island, the Amezon Boys carted home a giant golden trophy plus N350,000 prize money while the runners-up Oluyole Babes also got a silver trophy with N250,000.

In the third place match played earlier, Dopemu United defeated Oji Babes of Imota 4-1 on penalties after playing out a 2-2 draw in regulation time to win the bronze trophy and N200,000 cash prize.

In the girls final, Shade Queens of Ikorodu pipped Sunrise Utd of Ketu 2-1 in a keenly contested game to also win a golden trophy and N350,00 prize money.

The Managing Director of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Mr. Andrew Gbodume, thanked God for successfully hosting the MRS Kids Cup for five years consecutively. He advised the players to combine their football talents with education for a better future while promising further improvement in future editions.

Other top officials of MRS Oil Nigeria at the finals included Mrs Kemi Jafojo (Compnay Secretary), Mr Andrew Onum (Chief Legal Council), Mr Hassan Jibril (Treasury Manager), Mr Abdul Massanawa (Operations Manager) and Mr Daniel Chukwuazom (Chief Internal Auditor). Chairman of the National Youth Football Association, Rev. Paul Freeman also graced the finals.

